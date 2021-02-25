DPO inks MoU with 9 private hospitals, labs to provide cheap medical facilities to police force

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 9 different private hospitals, laboratories and medical stores to provide batter, inexpensive medical and lab facilities to the police force and their families

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ):District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 9 different private hospitals, laboratories and medical stores to provide batter, inexpensive medical and lab facilities to the police force and their families.

Representatives of Hira Hospital, Jinnah International Hospital, Chughtai Lab, Agha Khan Lab, Shaheen Medical Store, Jinnah Pharmacy, Idrees Medical Store, Azam Medical Store, Dwestren Pharmacy, Health ways Laboratory and Abbottabad Laboratory were presenting at the signing ceremony.

According to the understanding between Police, hospital, laboratory and medical store owners police force employees would be granted a medical certificate and they would be entitled to relaxation in treatment and others.

While talking to the delegation the DPO said that the objective of this move is to provide better, inexpensive treatment facilities at private hospitals with lab facilities and medicines to the police force of the Hazara division and their families where your cooperation would be the key.

Earlier, last week Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Mirvais Niaz Wednesday met with the delegation of the private hospital, laboratory and medical store owners at his office to provide batter and inexpensive private hospital, laboratory and medical store facilities to the police force and their families.

Zahoor Babar Afridi while thanking the delegation for their cooperation with the police department said that KP police is the custodian of masses having a long list of martyrs who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Through this cooperation of the community, the morale of the police force would be high and they would serve the masses, adding he said.