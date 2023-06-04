UrduPoint.com

DPO Inquires After Health Of Injured DSP Malik Abid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2023 | 03:40 PM

DPO inquires after health of injured DSP Malik Abid

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani has inquired after the health of DSP Malik Abid Iqbal, who was injured in a recent terrorist attack, at his home.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO visited the home of DSP Malik Abid Iqbal situated near Fateh-Morr and inquired after the health and the ongoing treatment of the injured police officer.

Speaking on this occasion, the district police chief said the brave and courageous officers like Malik Abid Iqbal were national heroes and the pride of the police department.

He said the way Malik Abid Iqbal fought bravely against the terrorists, was not a pride only for Dera Ismail Khan Police but for the whole Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

He mentioned that the police would never leave their Ghazi alone.

DSP Malik Abid Iqbal was injured when a police party was attacked by terrorists in the limits of Gomal University Police Station last month.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Police Station Dera Ismail Khan Ghazi Gomal

Recent Stories

Al Sayegh meets Mexico&#039;s Deputy Minister of F ..

Al Sayegh meets Mexico&#039;s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs assists Canadian authorities in seiz ..

Dubai Customs assists Canadian authorities in seizing over 547 kilograms of narc ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 04 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Poor visibility warning

Poor visibility warning

14 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidentia ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.