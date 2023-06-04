DPO inquires after health of injured DSP Malik Abid

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani has inquired after the health of DSP Malik Abid Iqbal, who was injured in a recent terrorist attack, at his home.

According to a police spokesman, the DPO visited the home of DSP Malik Abid Iqbal situated near Fateh-Morr and inquired after the health and the ongoing treatment of the injured police officer.

Speaking on this occasion, the district police chief said the brave and courageous officers like Malik Abid Iqbal were national heroes and the pride of the police department.

He said the way Malik Abid Iqbal fought bravely against the terrorists, was not a pride only for Dera Ismail Khan Police but for the whole Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

He mentioned that the police would never leave their Ghazi alone.

DSP Malik Abid Iqbal was injured when a police party was attacked by terrorists in the limits of Gomal University Police Station last month.