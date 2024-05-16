DPO Inquires After Health Of Injured Policemen
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2024 | 07:07 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) District police officer Dera Nasir Mehmood Thursday visited the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera and inquired after the health of injured police constables.
The DPO presented a bouquet to injured police and got briefed by the on-duty doctors about the medical facilities being given to him.
He asked the hospital administration to ensure provision of best treatment facilities to the injured policemen.
Speaking on this occasion, the DPO said “the determination, courage and high morale of policemen is a valuable asset of the police force.” The anti-social elements could never bring down the morale of police force, he added.
