DPO Inquires After Health Of Injured Policemen
Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) District police officer Dera Nasir Mehmood visited the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Dera and inquired after the health of injured police constables.
Two policemen were injured in the blast near the patrolling van of Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Inamullah Gandapur on Tank Road in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday morning.
The on-duty doctors briefed the DPO about the medical facilities being given to him.
He asked the hospital administration to ensure provision of best treatment facilities to the injured policemen.
Speaking on this occasion, the DPO said “the determination, courage and high morale of policemen is a valuable asset of the police force.” The anti-social elements could never bring down the morale of police force, he added.
