DPO inquires after health of wounded police constables

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :DPO inquired after health of the two police constables who got wounded by the accused's firing during the raid yesterday.

The injured constables namely Zafar Iqbal and Asad had gone to recover the sieged children when the history-sheeter, Kashi Rind, opened fire near Pull Magasan situated in the limits of Thana Sadar Kot Addu.

After firing the accused escaped, and the abducted minors, Zahra and Asad were kidnapped by the accused.

However, they couldn't get recovered despite the police raid as the accused had shifted them already to some unidentified place, police said.

According to the spokesman, the search for the minors was still going on with teams constituted to arrest the escaped criminal and bring them to justice.