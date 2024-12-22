Open Menu

DPO Inquires After Injured Constable

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2024 | 03:10 PM

DPO inquires after injured constable

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan inquired after a constable who was injured in firing by bike riders.

The DPO arrived at Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) and inquired after the injured constable. Speaking on the occasion, he said that all available resources, especially modern technology, would be used to trace out the culprits who had shot at and injured the personnel of the Dolphin Force. “The culprits will be brought to justice soon,” he said.

The Dolphin Force pulled over three bike riders in Baghdad-Ul-Jadid police limits.

However, they escaped and opened firing at the personnel when they chased them, a police spokesman said. One of the personnel of the Dolphin Force sustained bullet wounds in his leg and was rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital for treatment. He is said to be out of order.

Meanwhile, the police spokesman said that on the directions of the DPO, special police teams had been constituted to trace out the culprits. He said that record and data of CCTV cameras had been obtained and being examined. The firing incident took place near near a seminary, around one kilometer off Bahawalpur city.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Technology Victoria Bahawalpur Sarfaraz Khan All

Recent Stories

UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

11 minutes ago
 Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen f ..

Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time

4 hours ago
 23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

4 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Island ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says

5 hours ago
 Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missi ..

Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing

5 hours ago
S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite i ..

S. Korea successfully launches 3rd spy satellite into orbit

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2024

7 hours ago
 Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar

Arabian Gulf Football Cup: UAE 1-1 Qatar

13 hours ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fu ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi attends closing ceremony of Fujairah International Arabian H ..

13 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on first anniversary of accession ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan