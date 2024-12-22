DPO Inquires After Injured Constable
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan inquired after a constable who was injured in firing by bike riders.
The DPO arrived at Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) and inquired after the injured constable. Speaking on the occasion, he said that all available resources, especially modern technology, would be used to trace out the culprits who had shot at and injured the personnel of the Dolphin Force. “The culprits will be brought to justice soon,” he said.
The Dolphin Force pulled over three bike riders in Baghdad-Ul-Jadid police limits.
However, they escaped and opened firing at the personnel when they chased them, a police spokesman said. One of the personnel of the Dolphin Force sustained bullet wounds in his leg and was rushed to Bahawal Victoria Hospital for treatment. He is said to be out of order.
Meanwhile, the police spokesman said that on the directions of the DPO, special police teams had been constituted to trace out the culprits. He said that record and data of CCTV cameras had been obtained and being examined. The firing incident took place near near a seminary, around one kilometer off Bahawalpur city.
