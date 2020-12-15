UrduPoint.com
DPO Inspect Police Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 03:35 PM

District Police Officer Hassan Mushtaque Sukhera Tuesday inspected Sama Satta Police Station and reviewed crime record

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Hassan Mushtaque Sukhera Tuesday inspected Sama Satta Police Station and reviewed crime record.

According to a spokesman, the DPO also inspected cleanliness condition of the police station.

He directed the police officials to ensure timely arrest of proclaimed offenders and notorious criminals wanted in heinous crimes.

He said that front desk staff at police station had been assigned responsibility to deal with visitors politely and guide them in submission of their complaints.

More Stories From Pakistan

