DPO inspect security, implementation on SOPs at Masajid

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Nadeem Abbas Saturday inspected different Masajid to review security arrangements and implementation on precautionary measures against COVID-19.

He expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and instructed staffers on duty to ensure implementation on Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), devised by Punjab government against coronavirus. DPO Nadeem Abbas also checked staffers of Dolphin Force, said an official sources.