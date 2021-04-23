DPO inspected security, cleanliness arrangements at PS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO), Zabiiullah Khan on Friday paid a surprise visit to Khanmai Police Station and inspected security measures, cleanliness and facilities being provided to detainees in the lockup.

He issued necessary instructions regarding security arrangements and said protection of lives and properties was the top priority of police force.

He urged police officials to play their role in restoring public confidence and bridge the gap between the people and the police through promoting community policing.

During his visit , the DPO examined the records and scrutinized the registers.

He directed police officials to meet people politely visiting police station and take care of the rights of the detainees in the custody.

He stresses the need to protect rights of every citizen visiting the police stationHe met the police personnel on duty and listened their problems and assured them for early resolving.