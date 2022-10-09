DPO inspects Milad processions routes

KOHAT, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) ::District Police Officer, Shafiullah Khan Gandapur here on Sunday visited the procession routes to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) and reviewed security arrangements.

Accompanied by DSP City Sadat Khan and other concerned officials, the DPO inspected CCTV monitoring system installed at the command post and reviewed flow of traffic on different adjacent places to Milad procession.

Gandapur also met with the members of the Milad Committee in Zargran Bazar and assured them of foolproof security arrangements for the participants of Milad congregation. He urged them to maintain close contact with the police in all matters.