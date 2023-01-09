DPO inspects Phularwan police station

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Tariq Aziz Monday visited Phularwan police station and reviewed the crime record and other facilities there.

According to a spokesman, the DPO inspected cleanliness condition of police station and directed the police officials to ensure timely arrest of proclaimed offenders (POs) and notorious criminals wanted in heinous crimes.

He said that front desk staff at police station had been assigned responsibility to deal with visitors politely and guide them in submission of their complaints.