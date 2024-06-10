DPO Inspects Police Station Building
Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) District Police Officer Asad Ejaz Malhi on Monday visited Kotmomin police
station and inspected the new building.
He checked record of the police station and working of different sections.
During his visit, Asad Ejaz said the department was fully aware of the problems
being faced by policemen and was striving for the provision of facilities.
He directed the officials concerned to intensify patrolling as Eidul Azha
around the corner.
He said that protection of public property and cattle was a top priority
of police and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.
