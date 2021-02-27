DPO inspects police station record

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Hassan Mushtaque Sukhera paid a surprise visit to Chani Goth Police Station and inspected the police record.

According to a spokesman of the police, the DPO during the visit inspected the police record, front desk, wireless operator room and Moharrar office.

He also inspected the prisoners' barracks.

Station House Officer, PS Chani Goth, Pervaiz Iqbal gave briefing to the DPO about the performance of the staff and actions being taken against the criminals.