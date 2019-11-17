UrduPoint.com
DPO Inspects Police Stations

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 01:10 PM

DPO inspects police stations

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :District Police Officer Bahawalpur, Sarfaraz Khan Virk paid surprise visits to police stations including PS Dera Nawab Sahb and PS Derawar.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that DPO Bahawalpur paid surprise visits to PS Dera Nawab Sahb and PS Derawar. He inspected record of Moharar Office, Front Desk and Wireless Operator Room.

He also inspected cleanliness at the police stations and met with the prisoners at police lock-up.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that it was duty of police to provide security to people. He instructed the station house officers to maintain police record. He said that culprits should be brought to justice. "No one is above the law," he maintained.

Maintenance of law and order was duty of police personnel,he added.

