DPO inspects Riaz Shaheed Police Station

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat, Muhammad Umar Khan on Saturday visited Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station and inspected the record.

The DPO also inspected diaries, offices, weapons and lockups.

He also inquired about the protective gear of police personnel.

He was also informed about operational matters and the registration of complaints in the police station. He directed administrative staff to maintain all the records of the police station accurately as per decided guidelines.

