DPO Inspects Safe City Center

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 04:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan inspected the under-construction building of Safe City Center in Bahawalpur.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the DPO inspected pace of work and standard and quality of materials in the construction of the building.

Over 800 CCTV cameras will be installed on arteries passing through Bahawalpur and important places including roundabouts and commercial centers. The cameras are equipped with modern technology including recognizing number plates of vehicles.

Meanwhile, the DPO also inspected security arrangements for the 20th International Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally. Over 1,800 police personnel have been performing security duties for the jeep rally.

