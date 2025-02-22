Open Menu

DPO Inspects Safe City Project

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 04:40 PM

DPO inspects Safe City project

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Mustansar Ata Bajwa visited the Safe City Gujrat project, where he received a detailed briefing on its operations, modern facilities, and security monitoring system.

The manager of Safe City Authority Gujrat informed the DPO that advanced camera surveillance, automated systems, and analytics technology were being implemented under the project to enhance crime prevention.

The DPO lauded the initiative, stating that the Safe City project will strengthen law enforcement efficiency and contribute to improved law and order in the district. He emphasized that the effective use of modern technology will not only reduce crime rates but also ensure greater public safety.

