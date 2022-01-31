DPO inspects security arrangements at Judicial Complex Bannu

District Police Officer Bannu , Imran Shahid on Monday visited Judicial Complex to review security measures and arrangements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Bannu , Imran Shahid on Monday visited Judicial Complex to review security measures and arrangements.

He inspected security measures and directed that all people entering the judicial complex should be properly checked.

He directed that no�vehicle�would be allowed to park inside the judicial complex for safety purpose of legal fraternity judges and clients coming in large numbers.

He said lady�police�constables should ensure proper checking of�women�coming to the complex.

He said that no compromise would be made on negligence in security issues.

DPO said that that police would remain on high alert at judicial complex.