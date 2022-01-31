UrduPoint.com

DPO Inspects Security Arrangements At Judicial Complex Bannu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 05:27 PM

DPO inspects security arrangements at Judicial Complex Bannu

District Police Officer Bannu , Imran Shahid on Monday visited Judicial Complex to review security measures and arrangements

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :District Police Officer Bannu , Imran Shahid on Monday visited Judicial Complex to review security measures and arrangements.

He inspected security measures and directed that all people entering the judicial complex should be properly checked.

He directed that no�vehicle�would be allowed to park inside the judicial complex for safety purpose of legal fraternity judges and clients coming in large numbers.

He said lady�police�constables should ensure proper checking of�women�coming to the complex.

He said that no compromise would be made on negligence in security issues.

DPO said that that police would remain on high alert at judicial complex.

Related Topics

Bannu Police Alert All

Recent Stories

Athletic Meet of Afghan Refugees ends amidst color ..

Athletic Meet of Afghan Refugees ends amidst colorful ceremony

45 seconds ago
 Egyptian National Detained Following Unscheduled P ..

Egyptian National Detained Following Unscheduled Plane Landing in Luxor - Watchd ..

49 seconds ago
 Flawed economic model holding economy back: Mian Z ..

Flawed economic model holding economy back: Mian Zahid Hussain

9 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia to Enforce Booster Vaccination for Pu ..

Saudi Arabia to Enforce Booster Vaccination for Public Transport - State Media

11 minutes ago
 Rs78.225bn projects launched in Dir Lower during 2 ..

Rs78.225bn projects launched in Dir Lower during 2018-21

11 minutes ago
 London Trying to Head Aggressive Line in Europe Ov ..

London Trying to Head Aggressive Line in Europe Over Ukrainian Issue - Russian D ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>