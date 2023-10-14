DPO inspects security arrangements regarding anti-polio drive at BHUs, police blockades

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Iftekhar Ali Shah has visited different basic health units (BHUs) and police blockades to inspect the security arrangements made for maintaining law and order during the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

According to police spokesman, the DPO visited BHUs and blockades in different areas including Kot Gulan, Bazai, Chaisan and Kot-Azam.

During the visit, he reviewed the security situation in detail and expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and measures taken by district police. He also met with the polio staff and mingled with the children of the area.

On this occasion, the district police chief also met the officers and personnel performing duties on anti-polio campaigns and checked their alertness. He also informed them about the recent threats.

He also instructed them to adopt protective measures to ensure the safety of people, polio and health department staff and of their own selves.

He asked them to ensure the use of bulletproof helmets and jackets while they were on duty. Besides, he advised that the use of mobile phones must be avoided and keep a close eye on activities around them.