UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DPO Inspects Security Measures On Entry, Exit Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 08:00 PM

DPO inspects security measures on entry, exit points

ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu, Ikramullah Friday inspected security measures that were being arranged on all entrance and exit points of the district.

He was briefed by in-charges of police stations concerned about security extents adopted by police jawans to cope with any untoward incident.

The DPO directed to ensure search of suspicious vehicles and keep vigilant during checking of suspects.

He directed all the policemen to always wear bulletproof jackets, helmets and masks during performing their duties.

He said that Rescue 15 of police department is a force that provides immediate assistance to victims of any crime or casualty.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Hangu All

Recent Stories

Mehwish Hayat enjoys doing fun with siblings at ho ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan, India to face each other in World T20 gr ..

2 hours ago

Peace conference on Afghanistan postponed till aft ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to German President ..

2 hours ago

PM gives ‘perfect reply’ to Indian journalist ..

2 hours ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad to Establish a Lincoln Corn ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.