DPO inspects security measures on entry, exit points

ORAKZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu, Ikramullah Friday inspected security measures that were being arranged on all entrance and exit points of the district.

He was briefed by in-charges of police stations concerned about security extents adopted by police jawans to cope with any untoward incident.

The DPO directed to ensure search of suspicious vehicles and keep vigilant during checking of suspects.

He directed all the policemen to always wear bulletproof jackets, helmets and masks during performing their duties.

He said that Rescue 15 of police department is a force that provides immediate assistance to victims of any crime or casualty.