DPO inspects security measures taken during Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Sohail Khalid on Wednesday visited different police stations of the city and inspected security measures taken by police during the holy month of Ramazan.

DPO visited Kohat Tunnel, Kohat Development Authority and Jangle Khel police stations and checked record and working mechanism of CCTV cameras.

Sohail Khalid has gathered information about duties of police personals present in police stations and has communicated it to them that protection of lives and properties of the people was main responsibility among other duties and those found involved in malpractices would be faced strict legal actions.