DPO inspects security of churches

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadat Nisar has inspected security of churches.

According to a press release issued here, he reviewed security plan for churches in the limits of Bahawalpur District Police and inspected installation of security scanning equipment there.

He directed SDPOs and SHOs to ensure deployment of police at churches in order to provide security to the faithful when they attend prayers at the churches.

Inspector General, Punjab Police, Faisal Shahkar has directed to provide churches with foolproof security, it added.