DPO Inspects Security Of Imam Bargahs, Procession Routes For Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 06:50 PM

DPO inspects security of Imam Bargahs, procession routes for Muharram

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO), Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Monday inspected the security situation of Imam Bargahs, procession routes in Paroa Circle in connection with the upcoming month of Muharram.

The DPO, accompanied by DSP Paroa Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan and SHO Gomal University Police Station Malik Sajid, visited different Imam Bargahs and procession routes including Babbar Pakka, Khana Malekhi, Shah Hussain Sherazi and others.

The DSP briefed the DPO regarding the routes and timing of the processions. On this, the DPO directed the police officers concerned that the security arrangements for the Muharram processions should be focused.

Moreover, he said the timings of the processions and Majalis should be ensured and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

