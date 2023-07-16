DPO inspects security of Imambargahs, main procession routes

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Sunday visited the routes of the main Muharram procession and Imambargahs to review the security arrangements.

According to a police spokesman, the district police chief was accompanied by DSP City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan and City Police Station SHO Sardar Azeem Ullah.

On the occasion, the DSP briefed the district police chief regarding the routes and timings of main Muharram processions and the sensitive Imambargahs and security arrangements.

The DPO directed the police officers concerned that the security arrangements for the Muharram processions should be focused.

Moreover, he said the timings of the processions and Majalis should be ensured and no negligence in that regard would not be tolerated.