DPO inspects security of Moharram processions

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran Monday inspected security on routes of Moharram-ul-Haram processions.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, he visited several areas including that lying within jurisdiction of PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid, PS Abbasnagar and PS Kotwali.

He inspected security on routes of Moharram-ul-Haram processions and at Imambargahs.

Later, holding a meeting with members of Peace Committee, the DPO said that it was responsibility of police personnel to provide the security at and around Imambargahs and on the routes of processions.