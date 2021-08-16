DPO Inspects Security Of Moharram Processions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran Monday inspected security on routes of Moharram-ul-Haram processions.
According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, he visited several areas including that lying within jurisdiction of PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid, PS Abbasnagar and PS Kotwali.
He inspected security on routes of Moharram-ul-Haram processions and at Imambargahs.
Later, holding a meeting with members of Peace Committee, the DPO said that it was responsibility of police personnel to provide the security at and around Imambargahs and on the routes of processions.