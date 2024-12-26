DPO Inspects Security Of Police Training School
Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada visited Police Training School (PTS), Dera Ismail Khan and inspected the security and ongoing construction work at the school.
The district police chief inspected the construction work at the PTS and directed to ensure quality of work, said police spokesman.
The PTS Director briefed the DPO about the ongoing work and security issues. He also informed the DPO about the steps taken to further enhance the security arrangements.
The DPO reviewed the security arrangements of the school and issued the instructions to further improve the security.
He asked the on duty policemen to remain vigilant all the time and ensure their own safety while performing the duties.
On this occasion, PTS Director Gulshed Khan, Pay Officer Mueen Nawaz Baloch and other officers were also present.
