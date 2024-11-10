DPO Inspects Security Of PTS
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood has visited Police Training School (PTS), Dera Ismail Khan and inspected the security and ongoing construction work at the school.
According to police spokesman, PTS Director Gulshed Khan welcomed the district police chief and briefed him about the ongoing work and security issues.
He also informed the DPO about the steps taken to further enhance the security arrangements. On this occasion, SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan and other police officers were also present on this occasion.
The DPO reviewed the security arrangements of the school and issued the instructions to further improve the security. He asked the on duty policemen to remain vigilant all the time and ensure their own safety while performing the duties.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Experts highlight SBC strategies as key to sustainable healthcare at 14th Public Health Conference2 minutes ago
-
DG EPA stresses importance of combating dust pollution, advises face masks to combat smog2 minutes ago
-
Dental doctor shots dead two brother in Lakki2 minutes ago
-
Two food outlets on Murree Road imposes fine over cleanliness violations2 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on Sunday Market prices, six arrested2 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi and CM Bugti visits Civil Hospital Quetta to inquire about health of injured in railway ..12 minutes ago
-
FGEHA set to auction commercial plots in Islamabad’s G-13, G-14 on Wednesday12 minutes ago
-
Peshawar chokes as dwellers struggle with air pollution12 minutes ago
-
Renowned Alghoza player Misri Khan remembered12 minutes ago
-
Non-functional computer labs in schools hinder digital education12 minutes ago
-
Punjab reports 79 new dengue infections12 minutes ago
-
15 law-violators held22 minutes ago