DPO inspects security of PTS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood has visited Police Training School (PTS), Dera Ismail Khan and inspected the security and ongoing construction work at the school.

According to police spokesman, PTS Director Gulshed Khan welcomed the district police chief and briefed him about the ongoing work and security issues.

He also informed the DPO about the steps taken to further enhance the security arrangements. On this occasion, SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan and other police officers were also present on this occasion.

The DPO reviewed the security arrangements of the school and issued the instructions to further improve the security. He asked the on duty policemen to remain vigilant all the time and ensure their own safety while performing the duties.

APP/akt