Open Menu

DPO Inspects Security Of PTS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DPO inspects security of PTS

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood has visited Police Training School (PTS), Dera Ismail Khan and inspected the security and ongoing construction work at the school.

According to police spokesman, PTS Director Gulshed Khan welcomed the district police chief and briefed him about the ongoing work and security issues.

He also informed the DPO about the steps taken to further enhance the security arrangements. On this occasion, SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan and other police officers were also present on this occasion.

The DPO reviewed the security arrangements of the school and issued the instructions to further improve the security. He asked the on duty policemen to remain vigilant all the time and ensure their own safety while performing the duties.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Police Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Circle All

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

20 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

20 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

20 hours ago
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

24 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

1 day ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

1 day ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

1 day ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan