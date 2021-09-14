DPO inspects seven police stations

District Police Officer Imran Kishwar on Tuesday paid a visit to seven police stations of the district and inspected records, lockups and reviewed pending applications at the front desk

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :District Police Officer Imran Kishwar on Tuesday paid a visit to seven police stations of the district and inspected records, lockups and reviewed pending applications at the front desk.

The DPO visited five police stations of Pattoki Circle, City Pattoki, Sadr Pattoki, City Phoolnagar, Sadr Phoolnagar, Sarai Mughal and two police stations of Chunian Circle, City Chunian and Sadr Chunian.

During his visit, he reviewed the law and order situation in the area and checked the cleaning arrangement of lockups, front desk, record room, maal khana, SHO and rooms of all investigating officers.

He also checked the manual records of police stations, registers, beat book, history sheets, performance of DFC, vehicles in the police stations and records of motorcycles seized by the police.

Imran Kishwar directed the SHOs and police stations staff that misbehaved with citizens would not be tolerated at all and a strict departmental action would be taken against them.

Circle officers were also present on the occasion.