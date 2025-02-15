DPO inspects transgenders' school

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan visited Special Education School of Transgenders Bahawalpur and inspected its different sections.

Director, Education Department, Tawakkal Ali and Deputy Director Ms. Shabbana briefed the DPO bout performance of the school and education being imparted to transgender students there.

They thanked the DPO for providing police security to the school.

Talking to the students, the DPO said that transgenders should get education and professional training of modern skills to become useful citizens. “Educated and professionally trained transgenders will be participating in efforts to make the national economy powerful. Education and skills training would make transgenders able to get jobs in different fields," he added.