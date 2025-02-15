DPO Inspects Transgenders' School
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer Asad Sarfaraz Khan visited Special Education School of Transgenders Bahawalpur and inspected its different sections.
Director, Education Department, Tawakkal Ali and Deputy Director Ms. Shabbana briefed the DPO bout performance of the school and education being imparted to transgender students there.
They thanked the DPO for providing police security to the school.
Talking to the students, the DPO said that transgenders should get education and professional training of modern skills to become useful citizens. “Educated and professionally trained transgenders will be participating in efforts to make the national economy powerful. Education and skills training would make transgenders able to get jobs in different fields," he added.
Recent Stories
NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from private sector
Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed
Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan
Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025
This Valentine’s, Lets Cadbury & Abdul Hannan sing your love story
Burjeel Holdings receives NIHS accreditation for Hematology-Oncology Fellowship ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences on passing of Aga Khan IV
UN Secretary-General condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy near Rafic Hariri Internat ..
Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen at Adiala jail gate
UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day
UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to expand accessible education fo ..
India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cambridge University officials meet IUB VC4 minutes ago
-
Training workshop on land revenue matters held4 minutes ago
-
DPO inspects transgenders' school4 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue measures reviewed4 minutes ago
-
Auqaf Multan zone makes record recovery of Rs621.58m14 minutes ago
-
Workshop on career counselling held at Women University14 minutes ago
-
All Pakistan Inter-University Women's Judo Championship commences at SAU Tandojam44 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab leads efforts to transform agriculture sector: Azma Bukhari54 minutes ago
-
Kite making unit unearthed1 hour ago
-
Girl undergoes gender transformation surgery1 hour ago
-
CJP visits SOS village, Peshawar1 hour ago
-
CM Murad seeks report of fire incident caused of death of poet Akash Ansari1 hour ago