DPO Inuagurates SDPO Paharpur Office
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 10:15 PM
District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada inaugurated newly constructed SP and SDPO office in Paharpur here on Thursday
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada inaugurated newly constructed SP and SDPO office in Paharpur here on Thursday.
According to the police spokesman, in the light of the directives of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed, District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada formally inaugurated the newly constructed SDPO Paharpur office In the ceremony held at SP Paharpur office,
Religious scholars, trade union leaders journalist community, police officers along with police jawans participated.
DPO Dera inspected the office and rewarded the team for doing the best work.
On this occasion, DPO Dera while talking to the media said that in the light of the orders of the IGP, the infrastructure of the police offices and police stations is being improved. The construction of the new building of Paharpur police station will also start very soon.
On this occasion, he stressed on the policemen and said that the protection of basic human rights, public order and crime prevention are the Primary responsibility of the police.
He said that no compromise should be made to maintain the law and order situation in the city.
He said a clear reduction was witnessed in street crimes ratio but there was a need to control street crimes up to 100 percent.
