DPO issues comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha

.Eid-ul-Adha prayers will be offered at 314 mosques, imambargahs, and open places in Bahawalnagar district.

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Eid-ul-Adha prayers will be offered at 314 mosques, imambargahs, and open places in Bahawalnagar district.

More than 1400 police personnel will perform their official duties at 15 mosques and imambargahs in category A and 40 mosques and imambargahs in category B.

According to the details, on the instructions of DPO Naseebullah Khan, the district police issued a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha. On this occasion, more than 1400 police personnel will perform their official duties during Eid prayers.

Besides, pickets will be placed across the city, and roads will be secured with barbed wire. He added that SDPOs and SHOs should brief the employees before sending them on duty. Keep a close eye on the elements; no one should be allowed to enter the mosques and imam bargahs without checking and identification.

During the Eid prayers, the district police will perform their official duties diligently.

Elite, Eagle Squad, and all police station vehicles will remain on patrol during this time. The Security Branch and other concerned agencies check from time to time. Negligence and carelessness will not be tolerated. Strict legal action will be taken against employees who are negligent in their duties. DPO Bahawalnagar appealed to scholars and media representatives to fully support the police in establishing peace.

He further said that on the occasion of Eid, there is a complete ban on fireworks, aerial firing, and one-wheeling. Violations of which will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Action will be taken against the perpetrators of the crime as per the law. The district police will ensure the lives and property of the people by living with limited resources.

APP/adg/378