DPO Issues Directives For Enhanced Security During Upcoming General Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 06:58 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Zahoor Babar Afridi on Tuesday issued directives to police officers, emphasizing the collaborative efforts among all agencies to ensure a peaceful electoral process

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Zahoor Babar Afridi on Tuesday issued directives to police officers, emphasizing the collaborative efforts among all agencies to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

He highlighted the need for cooperation among various agencies to fulfil their respective roles effectively, ensuring the smooth and secure conduct of the elections.

He emphasized the importance of comprehensive security arrangements to tackle any untoward situation and emergencies at polling stations.

DPO Mansehra said that no negligence or shortcomings in making the electoral process foolproof and providing adequate security to the general public would be tolerated.

On the day of elections, Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and Station House Officers (SHOs) will personally visit various polling stations, conducting assessments of the security situation and ensuring the implementation of all necessary security measures.

