DPO issues directives over 50 complaints

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer,Asad Sarfaraz Khan issued directives on over 50 complaints which he received in open courts during last two days.

The police source said that the DPO conducted open courts at his office and listened to the visitors. The people filed their complaints pertaining to their cases at different police stations of the district.

After listening to them, he directed the Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and the Station House Officers (SHOs) of several police circles to resolve the complaints without further delay.

The DPO also directed investigation officers of different cases to complete their reports in recovery cases and submit them to his office within a week, respectively.

He emphasized the need to conducted inquiry and investigation pure on merit basis.