DPO Issues Directives Over 50 Complaints
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2024 | 11:40 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) District Police Officer,Asad Sarfaraz Khan issued directives on over 50 complaints which he received in open courts during last two days.
The police source said that the DPO conducted open courts at his office and listened to the visitors. The people filed their complaints pertaining to their cases at different police stations of the district.
After listening to them, he directed the Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and the Station House Officers (SHOs) of several police circles to resolve the complaints without further delay.
The DPO also directed investigation officers of different cases to complete their reports in recovery cases and submit them to his office within a week, respectively.
He emphasized the need to conducted inquiry and investigation pure on merit basis.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today25 minutes ago
-
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog30 minutes ago
-
Punjab records 63 new dengue cases as total reaches 6,90132 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt decides to establish joint check posts at entry, exit routes: IG Sindh14 hours ago
-
Stronger action needed on clean air policy to combat smog: Dawar14 hours ago
-
CBD Punjab reports substantial progress in construction of IT tower14 hours ago
-
Pakistan pledges to ending violence against children at first-ever global ministerial conference in ..15 hours ago
-
AJK president seeks Austria’s influence in EU for resolving Kashmir dispute15 hours ago
-
Police conducts grand operation against drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor15 hours ago
-
Crackdown on fertilizer overpricing continues15 hours ago
-
Bilawal commends security forces for their successful operation in N. Waziristan15 hours ago
-
Security forces kill 4 Khwarij terrorist in 2 separate engagements15 hours ago