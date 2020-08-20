DPO issues security plan for 13 Ashura processions

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Thursday issued comprehensive security plan regarding the 9th and 10th Moharram 2020 for 13 Moharram processions

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ):District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Thursday issued comprehensive security plan regarding the 9th and 10th Moharram 2020 for 13 Moharram processions.

To monitor the Moharram processions and Majalis drone cameras would be used while snipers would be deputed on the hilltops and high buildings while rapid response force would continue patrolling during Moharram to avoid any untoward situation.

According to the details, 2000 policemen and officers including District police, CTD, Elite Force, Rapid Response Force (RRF), Traffic Police, Special Branch, Bomb Disposal Unit, District Security Branch, and Lady Commandos would be deputed to maintain law and order situation in district Abbottabad.

All concerned departments would provide a security clearance certificate of the routs for Moharram processions and Majalis after complete search and screening operation, electricity poles, PTCL poles, post boxes, and ravines would also be checked to make sure the security during the Moharram.

DPO Abbottabad also canceled the vacations of all policemen, SP traffic would also look after the Karakoram Highway (KKH), Murree road, link road, Majalis and Moharram processions routes during the Muharram.

All police officers were directed to remain in contact with the Fire Brigade, Hospital, Rescue 1122 and Wapda to tackle any challenge during the duty, moreover Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV) would also be installed on the routes of Moharram procession.

The first procession of the Moharram out of three main processions would come out on 7th Mohrram from Mohallah Dar ul Khair and after passing from its route would culminate at Diggi Mohallah while SP headquarters Awais Shafique would look after the security matters while 465 policemen would perform security duty.

On 10th Muharram from Kakul Abbottabad 2nd main Moharram procession would also come out from Diggi Mohallah and after passing through the route would culminate at the same point, SP headquarters Awais Shafique along with SSP School of Intelligence Malik Ejaz, SP Muhammad Ishtiaq, 660 policemen and 40 officials of Civil Defense would perform security duty.

In the same way on 11th Mohrram third main Moharram procession would come out from Lakar Mandi Havelian and passing through Chungi No. 4 and culminates at the same place while besides 315 policemen SP headquarters Awais Shafique along with SSP Elite Javed Iqbal and DSP Havelian would perform the duty.

Moharram processions and Majalis would also be held in Kakul, Nara and Lora circle where sufficient security arrangements have been taken.