DPO Karak suspends investigation officer

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :District Police Officer Karak Irfanullah Friday suspended investigation officer of the Yoqoob Khan Shaheed Police Station Takht Nasrati, here for conducting a week investigation in a murder case.

He said investigating of the cases should be thoroughly and fairly investigated with proper evidences and information.

DPO Irfanullah Khan also summoned the investigating officer Sub-Inspector Inayat Zaman to his office and inquired about the progress of the murder case.

DPO discovered many weakness in the investigation and suspended Inayat Zaman for his weak investigation of the case. On the occasion, DPO Karak Irfanullah Khan while issuing instructions to the police officers said that the investigation of any case with foresight and justice should be the top priority of the investigating officers.

So that justice can be done to the oppressed and the rule of law can be established, he added. Weak investigations can have a direct impact on the credibility of the law, leading to a negative public opinion about the rule of law and writ, he added.

He said, the investigating officers should conduct the investigation process in any case in a more efficient manner so that the victims have faith in the law. Any shortcomings or weaknesses of the officers in the investigation process will be unbearable, he warned the investigation officers.