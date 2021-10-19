UrduPoint.com

DPO Karak Suspends Two Policemen Over Negligence In Duty

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

DPO Karak suspends two policemen over negligence in duty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Karak, Shafiullah Khan Gandapur Tuesday suspended Muharrar of City police station and asked In-charge SNGPL police station to report in police lines immediately.

He issued these directives during his visit to City and SNGPL police stations.

DPO checked daily records of the stations and reviewed Crime board.

He also inspected the bars and asked arrested about their nature of crimes.

On the occasion, the DPO directed police staff to ensure attendance in their respective police stations and didn't leave the stations without permission of SHO concerned.

He said that police was responsible to protect the lives and properties of people and no leniency would be tolerated for those found involved in negligence in duty.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Visit Karak SNGPL

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, L ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 06 Oman Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Will W ..

24 minutes ago
 Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Edu ..

Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates 17th International Education Show, 23rd National Car ..

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Ener ..

RAK Ruler reviews future plans of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meeting

2 hours ago
 Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to b ..

Israel-UAE comprehensive economic partnership to be signed within 9 months: Amba ..

2 hours ago
 Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking ..

Integrated Transport Centre replaces paper parking tickets with E-tickets

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.