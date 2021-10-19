DPO Karak suspends two policemen over negligence in duty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Karak, Shafiullah Khan Gandapur Tuesday suspended Muharrar of City police station and asked In-charge SNGPL police station to report in police lines immediately.

He issued these directives during his visit to City and SNGPL police stations.

DPO checked daily records of the stations and reviewed Crime board.

He also inspected the bars and asked arrested about their nature of crimes.

On the occasion, the DPO directed police staff to ensure attendance in their respective police stations and didn't leave the stations without permission of SHO concerned.

He said that police was responsible to protect the lives and properties of people and no leniency would be tolerated for those found involved in negligence in duty.