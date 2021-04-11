UrduPoint.com
DPO Karak Visits House Of Slain Journalist For Condolence

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 08:30 PM

DPO Karak visits house of slain journalist for condolence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :District Police Officer, Tariq Habib Khan on Sunday visited the house of Journalist Wassem Alam, who was shot dead by unknown attackers yesterday in village Methakhel bazar and condoled with the family.

He assured the victim family that those involved in the killing would be arrested soon.

He said that he was personally supervising the investigation and vowed to unearth the motive behind the murder.

He prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

