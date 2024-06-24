DPO Karak Vows Crime Eradication
Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 11:26 PM
KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) of Karak, Khan Khel Khan, emphasized on Monday that eradicating crime throughout the district is a top priority, ensuring peace at all costs.
The DPO stated that no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands or challenge the state's authority.
He highlighted that the police force is risking their lives to provide protection and security to the public.
He was talking in a meeting with journalists and village elders under the leadership of Karak Press Club President Khalid Khattak.
The delegation included Karak Press Club's Finance Secretary Khalid Jan, young journalist Anayat Rahman, village chairmen Lucky Ghundki, Malik Aamir, and Gudi Khel.
The DPO mentioned that in Karak district, personal matters are sometimes unnecessarily complicated, leading to misunderstandings within the community.
Over the past month, the police have taken extensive actions against drug dealers and criminals, and this crackdown continues unabated, he added.
He emphasized that elements posing a threat to public safety and regional peace will be dealt with firmly, while no compromise will be made on maintaining peace.
Police patrolling have already been intensified, reassuring the public that Karak police are committed to their responsibilities without any lapses, added by him.
On this occasion, DPO issued a clear message to those involved in usury and underworld activities to cease immediately, warning against further disruption of families and the rise of enmities that endanger peace.
He stressed the crucial roles of municipal representatives, local elders, and the media in eliminating crime.
