DPO Kasur Suspends,transfers Several SHOs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 01:22 PM

DPO Kasur suspends,transfers several SHOs

District Police Officer (DPO ) Kasur Imran Khishwar Friday issued transfer orders of several Station House Officers (SHOs) and suspended one SHO over poor performance

kASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO ) Kasur Imran Khishwar Friday issued transfer orders of several Station House Officers (SHOs) and suspended one SHO over poor performance.

Police said that the DPO took stern action and suspended Changa Manga SHO Kamran Shehzad over poor performance,while Sub-Inspector Hafiz Atif Nazir was transferred from District police line and posted as SHO Changa Manga.

SHO Saddar police station Inspector Sheikh Ijaz Ahmed was closed line over poor performance,SI Naveed Anjum was transferred from District police line to SHO Saddar police station,SI Tariq Bashir was transferred from district police line to SHO city Phool Nagar,SHO Phool Nagar Rana Sohail was transferred and posted as SHO B-division police station,while SI Waheed Arif Kothana was transferred from B-division police station to District police line.

More Stories From Pakistan

