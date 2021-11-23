UrduPoint.com

DPO Khanewal Holds Open Court

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 04:25 PM

District Police Officer Khanewal Syed Nadeem Abbas held an open court in the corridor of his office here on Tuesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :District Police Officer Khanewal Syed Nadeem Abbas held an open court in the corridor of his office here on Tuesday.

DPO also listened to the grievances of the people on phone,who could not reach his office. According to the police spokesman DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas said that because of direct interaction with citizens he got a lot of correct information about crime ratio of the district and performance of the investigators.

He said prompt registration (FIRs)about crimes against property being registered.

He warned that cops involved with any mafia would be treated by iron hands according to law. He also urged the citizens not to file fake cases against each other, and avoid involving police in their business and civil nature litigation.

He directed the police officials that they should utilize their abilities to crush the corruption from its root. Moreover, he said that justice plays an important role in a society.

