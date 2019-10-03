UrduPoint.com
DPO Khanewal Visits Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 06:50 PM

DPO Khanewal visits police station

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Omer Saeed Malik conducted a surprise visit to Nawan Sheher police station here on Thursday.

He said that it was top priority of the department to protect lives and properties of people.

He directed officers to launch a comprehensive crackdown on drug-peddlers, illegal weapon-holders, gamblers, proclaimed offenders and others in their respective areas.

He warned that if any police official was found involved in protecting criminals, he would be terminated from service.

