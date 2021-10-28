UrduPoint.com

DPO Khyber Suspends 15 Personnel For Alleged Corruption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 09:22 PM

DPO Khyber suspends 15 personnel for alleged corruption

District Police Officer (DPO), Khyber has ordered the suspension of 15 police personnel with immediate effect due to the alleged corrupt practices and extorting money from Transit Trade Vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO), Khyber has ordered the suspension of 15 police personnel with immediate effect due to the alleged corrupt practices and extorting money from Transit Trade Vehicles.

The payment of salaries to those personnel has been stopped and directed to report to police lines, said an order issued here on Thursday.

The suspended personnel were performing duties at various points of Torkham, Landi Kotal, Police Station Jamrud and Highway Traffic Police.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicles Traffic Landi Kotal Jamrud Money From

Recent Stories

South Korean PM receives Saqr Ghobash

South Korean PM receives Saqr Ghobash

38 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Bahrain

Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Bahrain

39 minutes ago
 Dengue larvae detected at 6,554 sites in Rawalpind ..

Dengue larvae detected at 6,554 sites in Rawalpindi district

2 minutes ago
 Plumber electrocuted in a village of Khangarh, dis ..

Plumber electrocuted in a village of Khangarh, district Muzaffargar

2 minutes ago
 EU Study Shows Children at Higher Risk of Poverty, ..

EU Study Shows Children at Higher Risk of Poverty, Social Exclusion Than Adults ..

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine capital imposes new curbs as virus cases s ..

Ukraine capital imposes new curbs as virus cases surge

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.