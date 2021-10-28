DPO Khyber suspends 15 personnel for alleged corruption

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO), Khyber has ordered the suspension of 15 police personnel with immediate effect due to the alleged corrupt practices and extorting money from Transit Trade Vehicles.

The payment of salaries to those personnel has been stopped and directed to report to police lines, said an order issued here on Thursday.

The suspended personnel were performing duties at various points of Torkham, Landi Kotal, Police Station Jamrud and Highway Traffic Police.