DPO Khyber Urges Parents To Vaccinate Children Against Polio
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A seven-day anti-polio campaign has commenced in District Khyber under the strict security supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal. The campaign, aimed at eradicating the deadly poliovirus, is being conducted with extensive security arrangements to ensure the safety of health workers and volunteers.
A total of 945 polio teams have been deployed across the district, accompanied by 2,300 police personnel to provide complete protection during the campaign.
Police have set up checkpoints in sensitive areas, while special forces are patrolling key locations.
Strict monitoring is underway at all entry and exit points, with thorough checking of unregistered motorcycles and suspicious vehicles. The Quick Response Force and other units have been ordered to remain on high alert throughout the campaign.
DPO Rai Mazhar Iqbal has appealed to parents and citizens to cooperate with security forces and health teams, and ensure that children under the age of five receive polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability.
Recent Stories
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather
Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy
Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan hockey team begins intensive training camp6 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker expresses condolences on death of Pope Francis6 minutes ago
-
DC monitors teams during anti-polio drive6 minutes ago
-
MNSUA launches new bus service to Muzaffargarh6 minutes ago
-
Sialkot University plants seeds of ‘Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity under Green Legacy’6 minutes ago
-
DPO Khyber urges parents to vaccinate children against polio6 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Allama Iqbal16 minutes ago
-
DC inspects anti-polio drive16 minutes ago
-
Pre-COP seminar on “Resource-Conflict Nexus” held at IRS16 minutes ago
-
16th death anniversary of Iqbal Bano being observed16 minutes ago
-
ICT admin kicks off anti-polio drive, sets target to vaccinate over 46o,000 children16 minutes ago
-
DC inspects development projects26 minutes ago