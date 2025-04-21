DPO Khyber urges parents to vaccinate children against polio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A seven-day anti-polio campaign has commenced in District Khyber under the strict security supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal. The campaign, aimed at eradicating the deadly poliovirus, is being conducted with extensive security arrangements to ensure the safety of health workers and volunteers.

A total of 945 polio teams have been deployed across the district, accompanied by 2,300 police personnel to provide complete protection during the campaign.

Police have set up checkpoints in sensitive areas, while special forces are patrolling key locations.

Strict monitoring is underway at all entry and exit points, with thorough checking of unregistered motorcycles and suspicious vehicles. The Quick Response Force and other units have been ordered to remain on high alert throughout the campaign.

DPO Rai Mazhar Iqbal has appealed to parents and citizens to cooperate with security forces and health teams, and ensure that children under the age of five receive polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability.