DPO Khyber welcomes 104 new recruits

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal welcomed 104 new recruits, including 11 lady constables, into the Khyber District Police force after they successfully passed the ETEA test and psychological evaluations.

The newly recruited constables were presented with their appointment letters during a formal ceremony.

DPO Iqbal commended the recruits for their merit-based selection, noting the increasing capacity and transparent recruitment process in the district police. He acknowledged the leadership of Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, whose vision guided the recruitment drive.

Addressing the recruits, DPO Iqbal reminded them of the Khyber District Police's proud legacy, which includes the sacrifices of 130 martyrs, four of whom were awarded the Tamgha-e-Shujaat for their bravery. He urged the new constables to carry this legacy forward with dedication, honesty, and patriotism in their service to the public and the country.

The recruits were encouraged to perform their duties with diligence, safeguard lives and property, and uphold the reputation of the department.