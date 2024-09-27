Open Menu

DPO Khyber Welcomes 104 New Recruits

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 05:10 PM

DPO Khyber welcomes 104 new recruits

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal welcomed 104 new recruits, including 11 lady constables, into the Khyber District Police force after they successfully passed the ETEA test and psychological evaluations.

The newly recruited constables were presented with their appointment letters during a formal ceremony.

DPO Iqbal commended the recruits for their merit-based selection, noting the increasing capacity and transparent recruitment process in the district police. He acknowledged the leadership of Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, whose vision guided the recruitment drive.

Addressing the recruits, DPO Iqbal reminded them of the Khyber District Police's proud legacy, which includes the sacrifices of 130 martyrs, four of whom were awarded the Tamgha-e-Shujaat for their bravery. He urged the new constables to carry this legacy forward with dedication, honesty, and patriotism in their service to the public and the country.

The recruits were encouraged to perform their duties with diligence, safeguard lives and property, and uphold the reputation of the department.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed

Recent Stories

PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract t ..

PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..

18 minutes ago
 The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnes ..

The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various ..

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

5 hours ago
 PM to address UNGA 79th session today

PM to address UNGA 79th session today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

8 hours ago
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan

19 hours ago
 Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus ..

Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules

20 hours ago
 A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

1 day ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

1 day ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

1 day ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan