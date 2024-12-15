DPO Kohat conducts surprise visit to police stations

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah Khan paid a visit to the Cantt and City Police Stations to review their internal and external security measures.

The DPO also scrutinized the police stations' records, assessing their performance in administrative and investigative sectors.

During the visit, Dr.

Khan conducted a thorough inspection of the police stations' offices and facilities. He also received a briefing on the cases of prisoners in custody.

Emphasizing the importance of good public relations, the DPO instructed front desk staff to demonstrate good manners when interacting with the public.

Moreover, Dr. Khan urged the Muharrar staff to maintain accurate and up-to-date documentary records.

