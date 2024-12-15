Open Menu

DPO Kohat Conducts Surprise Visit To Police Stations

Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2024 | 10:00 PM

DPO Kohat conducts surprise visit to police stations

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah Khan paid a visit to the Cantt and City Police Stations to review their internal and external security measures.

The DPO also scrutinized the police stations' records, assessing their performance in administrative and investigative sectors.

During the visit, Dr.

Khan conducted a thorough inspection of the police stations' offices and facilities. He also received a briefing on the cases of prisoners in custody.

Emphasizing the importance of good public relations, the DPO instructed front desk staff to demonstrate good manners when interacting with the public.

Moreover, Dr. Khan urged the Muharrar staff to maintain accurate and up-to-date documentary records.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Police Visit

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

13 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

1 day ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

1 day ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

1 day ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

1 day ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

1 day ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

1 day ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan