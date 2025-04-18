DPO Kohat Distributed Easter Prizes
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 10:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Dr. Zahidullah distributed prizes among police employees belonging to the Christian community on the occasion of Easter.
In this regard, a grand ceremony was organized at the DPO Office Kohat in which a large number of women and men belonging to the Christian community associated with different departments of the police participated.
During a special ceremony organized at the DPO Office on the occasion of Easter, District Police Chief Dr.
Zahidullah Khan distributed prizes among all the police employees belonging to the Christian community.
DPO congratulated the members of the Christian community on this occasion and expressed his best wishes for them and advised them to perform their official duties with good intentions and dedication.
DPO Kohat said that on the occasion of Easter, they are equal partners in the joys of the Christian community.
APP/azq/378
