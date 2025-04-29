DPO Kohat distributed relief cheques

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Hameed,

District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Dr. Zahidullah Khan distributed relief cheques of Rs. 860,000 approved by the Police Welfare among the police personnel.

According to DPO office, the relief cheques include medical, police, children's scholarships and dowry funds.

DPO said that police officers and personnel are our valuable assets and their welfare is our top priority.

Practical steps are being taken for the improvement of the police force and to resolve the financial problems of the personnel so that they can discharge their professional responsibilities in a better manner.

He further said that the requests of the personnel are being processed on the basis of merit so that every deserving personnel gets their rights.

He expressed his determination that such steps for the welfare of the police personnel will continue in the future as well so that the police force becomes stronger and performs better.

