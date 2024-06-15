DPO Kohat distributes cash awards, certificates among police officers, jawans

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) DPO Kohat Muhammad Umar Khan on Saturday awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to the police officers and jawans in recognition of their excellent performance.

During the ceremony, District Police Chief Mohammad Umar Khan reiterated his determination that good performance will be encouraged and bad performance will be reprimanded.

The DPO said that, as the Force Commander, giving awards to the jawans for their good performance gives him great satisfaction and heartfelt joy, and he urged the awardees to further enhance the graph of their good performance and make the police force proud.

On this occasion, the officers and men who were awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation for their excellent performance include SHO Gumbat Irfan Afridi, DSB Incharge Azmat Khan, Head Constable Abbas Haider, Constable Muhammad Abid, and Constable Shabbir Khan.