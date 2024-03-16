Open Menu

DPO Kohat Inspects Riaz Shaheed Police Station

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 07:18 PM

District Police Officer Kohat, Muhammad Umar Khan on Saturday paid an surprised visit to the Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station, inspecting the diary, offices, and lockup rooms

Alongside ASP Sadar Circle Muhammad Talha Arif and SHO MRS Asif Hayat, the DPO scrutinized the weapons, protective equipment, and documentary records of the police station.

During the visit, DPO Muhammad Umar Khan also emphasized the thorough handling of criminals at police stations and the commitment to delivering swift and fair justice to the public.

On this occasion, he directed the administrative staff to maintain accurate records in adherence to existing guidelines, ensuring transparency and accountability as well.

