DPO Kohat Pays Surprise Visit To City Circle Police Stations
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 01:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) DPO Muhammad Umar Khan's surprise visit to the city circle police stations after assuming charge was aimed at ensuring proper functioning, security, and cleanliness within the police stations and their surroundings.
According to DPO Office Kohat, During the visit District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Umar Khan thoroughly checked the documentary records, including daily reports and registers.
He also inspected the malkhana, lockup room, and police residential barracks to assess their conditions.
Additionally, the DPO reviewed the security arrangements of the police stations, paying special attention to the weapons and equipment used by the officers on duty at the main gates and watch towers.
He emphasized the importance of using bulletproof vests and helmets while on duty to ensure the safety of the police personnel.
DPO Muhammad Umar Khan assigned the responsibility of safely storing and securing the weapons and security equipment to the appropriate personnel.
